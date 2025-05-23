Kyle Stowers News: Logs three hits, steal in loss

Stowers went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Stowers extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a span in which he has gone 16-for-37 (.432) with seven extra-base hits. The outfielder's steal was his first in over a month -- his last was April 22 versus the Reds. Stowers has been a revelation for the Marlins this season, slashing .319/.392/.566 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI, 23 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples and three steals across 47 games. He's been the best part of an otherwise mostly lackluster lineup.