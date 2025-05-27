Kyle Wright Injury: Resumes rehab with two-inning start

Wright (shoulder) struck out a batter over two perfect innings in his rehab start Sunday with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Wright made the third start of his rehab assignment but his first since May 7, after he had been held out of action for nearly two and a half weeks due to fatigue in his surgically repaired right shoulder. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in an MLB game since Sept. 28, 2023 and could end up making his return from the 15-day injured list as a long reliever if the Royals don't have a rotation spot available for him. A decision on what his role will look like with Kansas City should become clearer based on the workloads he handles in his subsequent rehab outings.