Kyle Wright Injury: Set to resume rehab assignment

Wright (shoulder) is expected to embark on a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wright had his rehab assignment with Northwest Arkansas paused due to right shoulder fatigue, but the 29-year-old right-hander has been given the green light to resume his program. He's made two outings in Double-A and has allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings. Wright is in the final stages of his recovery from right shoulder surgery that he underwent in October of 2023.