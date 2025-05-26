Kyren Paris News: Heading to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Paris to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Paris will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to utility player Chris Taylor, who signed a one-year contract with the Angels on Monday. Though he began the season on a high note with a 1.263 OPS in his first 15 games, Paris has slashed .106/.165/.176 with two steals, one home run, three RBI and a 51.6 percent strikeout rate in 91 plate appearances since May 16. The 23-year-old will likely need to show improved plate discipline at Triple-A before getting another call-up.