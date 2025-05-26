Kyren Paris News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Paris to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Chris Taylor, who signed a one-year major-league contract with the Angels on Monday. Paris started the season strongly with a 1.263 OPS in his first 15 games, but since April 16 he has slashed .106/.165/.176 with two steals, one home run, three RBI and a 51.6 percent strikeout rate in 91 plate appearances. The 23-year-old utility man will look to work on his plate discipline in Triple-A.