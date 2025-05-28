LaMonte Wade News: Doubles in loss

Wade went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

Wade lined an RBI double into right field during the second inning to put the Giants on the board. The first baseman delivered his first multi-hit performance since May 13 and had gone 0-for-10 in his previous three games entering Wednesday. The 31-year-old has struggled this season and is now slashing .171/.278/.279 with 15 RBI, 12 runs scored, 11 extra-base hits -- including one home run -- and a 21:33 BB:K across 164 plate appearances.