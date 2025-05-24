Landen Roupp News: Delivers quality start in win

Roupp (3-3) earned the win Friday against the Nationals, giving up five hits and two walks while striking out two batters across six shutout innings.

The Nationals couldn't get a runner past second base against Roupp, who did a great job keeping Washington quiet while inducing a healthy amount of groundouts. After pitching 12 consecutive scoreless frames over his last two starts, the 26-year-old righty has lowered his ERA from 4.73 to 3.63, though he'll surely be tested during his next outing against a Tigers offense that has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this year (268).