Landen Roupp News: Fans seven in Wednesday's loss

Roupp (3-4) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over four-plus innings as the Giants fell 4-3 to the Tigers. He struck out seven.

The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 16 innings by blanking Detroit through four frames, but things fell apart for Roupp and the Giants when a Matt Chapman error put Jake Rogers aboard to lead off the bottom of the fifth. The seven Ks did represent Roupp's best performance since he racked up nine strikeouts against the Angels on April 19. He'll take a 3.54 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB through 56 innings into his next start, which is likely to come at home next week against the Padres.