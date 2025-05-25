Landon Knack News: Saddled with second loss

Knack (2-2) took the loss in Sunday's contest against the Mets. He yielded three runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks over six innings with five strikeouts.

The Los Angeles right-hander secured his first quality start of the season with this 91-pitch performance in Queens. After allowing two unearned runs on a Pete Alonso homer in the opening frame, Knack handcuffed the Mets across the next five innings, allowing just one run on three hits. With this effort, Knack lowered his season ERA from 6.17 to 5.22 across 29.1 innings. The 27-year-old should continue to stick in the Dodgers rotation either as a starter or bulk reliever. He currently lines up for a difficult test in his next appearance, scheduled to be against the Yankees at home next weekend.