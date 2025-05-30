Lane Thomas Injury: Lands on IL with foot injury

The Guardians placed Thomas on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 27, due to right foot plantar fasciitis, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Thomas was set to be out of the lineup for a third straight game, and his foot injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on the injured list for the second time this season. A corresponding move has yet to be announced, but Angel Martinez should see the bulk of starts in center field for as long as Thomas is on the shelf. Thomas is slashing .119/.169/.136 with one steal and three RBI over 65 plate appearances this season.