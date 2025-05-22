Lane Thomas News: Activated from IL

The Guardians reinstated Thomas (wrist) from the injured list Thursday.

A bone bruise in Thomas' right wrist has kept him on the injured list for the past month, but he's been given the green light to rejoin the active roster after going 8-for-24 with two homers, five RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base during his seven-game rehab assignment. The 29-year-old figures to slide right back in as Cleveland's primary center fielder now that he's healthy, and he'll look to bounce back at the plate after starting the season with a .366 OPS through 48 plate appearances. Will Brennan (forearm) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.