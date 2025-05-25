Lane Thomas News: Hitless since return
Thomas started in center field and went 0-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers.
Thomas made his second start since being activated off the injured list Wednesday and is 0-for-8 with an RBI. Cleveland center fielders currently rank last in MLB with a .504 OPS, which indicates Thomas may not have a secure hold on the center field job. Angel Martinez, Nolan Jones and Daniel Schneemann are also in the mix.
