Lars Nootbaar News: Homers, reaches base four times

Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's win against the Orioles.

Nootbaar singled and scored in the first inning before swatting a two-run shot in the second. He snapped out of a brief 1-for-19 (.053) skid since his last multi-hit performance May 19. He also broke a nine-game homerless drought and is up to eight this season, including three in his last 14 appearances. Nootbaar improved his slash line to .249/.354/.411 with 18 extra-base hits and 34 runs scored through 246 plate appearances.