Lawrence Butler headshot

Lawrence Butler News: Getting breather Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Butler is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

Butler will receive his first day off since May 11, ending a stretch of nine consecutive starts during which he went 8-for-36 (.222 average) with one home run, two stolen bases, seven RBI and four runs. With Butler on the bench, second baseman Max Schuemann will serve as the Athletics' leadoff hitter.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
