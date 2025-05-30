Lawrence Butler News: Scores twice Friday

Butler went 2-for-4 with a steal, an RBI double and two runs scored in Friday's 11-7 loss to the Blue Jays.

Butler came home to score in the third and fifth innings before smacking an RBI double in the ninth to bring Denzel Clarke home. Friday marked Butler's 14th multi-hit game of the season, five of which have come over his last nine games. Over that span, he has gone 14-for-37 (.378) with two steals, two home runs and six RBI.