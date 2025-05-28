Lenyn Sosa News: Collects three hits

Sosa went 3-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a double Wednesday against the Mets.

Sosa appeared to be in jeopardy of losing playing time for a brief stretch in mid-May, but he's now started eight straight games -- seven of which have come at second base. Wednesday's performance was his fourth multi-hit performance in that span, and he's gone 11-for-31 with six RBI and three runs scored.