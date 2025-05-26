Levi Wells News: Returns to action Saturday

Wells (abdomen) struck out six and allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks in his start Saturday for Double-A Chesapeake.

In his previous outing May 17, Wells was lifted after just one inning due to left abdominal discomfort, but the issue wasn't significant enough for him to miss a turn through the Chesapeake rotation. After turning in a 6.71 ERA over 21 starts with High-A Aberdeen in 2024, Wells has enjoyed better results at Chesapeake despite the jump in competition. Over 31.1 innings in the Eastern League, Wells owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB.