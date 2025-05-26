Fantasy Baseball
Levi Wells News: Returns to action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Wells (abdomen) struck out six and allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks in his start Saturday for Double-A Chesapeake.

In his previous outing May 17, Wells was lifted after just one inning due to left abdominal discomfort, but the issue wasn't significant enough for him to miss a turn through the Chesapeake rotation. After turning in a 6.71 ERA over 21 starts with High-A Aberdeen in 2024, Wells has enjoyed better results at Chesapeake despite the jump in competition. Over 31.1 innings in the Eastern League, Wells owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB.

