Liam Hicks headshot

Liam Hicks News: Losing out on playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Hicks is on the bench for the fourth time in five games and appears to be fading into more of a part-time role, despite upholding a stellar 1.117 OPS thus far in May. Though top backstop Agustin Ramirez often makes starts as a designated hitter, Nick Fortes continues to factor into the mix for work at catcher, which has prevented Hicks from taking on a larger share of the playing time behind the plate.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
