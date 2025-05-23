Fantasy Baseball
Logan Davidson headshot

Logan Davidson News: Joins big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

The Athletics selected Davidson's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Davidson is in line to make his MLB debut against the Phillies at some point this weekend. With Gio Urshela (hamstring) placed on the 10-day injured list, Davidson could be a candidate to make starts at third base for the Athletics. The 27-year-old Davidson slashed .310/.456/.437 with two home runs, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 182 plate appearances at Triple-A.

Logan Davidson
Sacramento Athletics
