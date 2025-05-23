Logan Davidson News: Set for promotion

The Athletics are expected to promote Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Davidson will need to be added to the 40-man roster ahead of his MLB debut. The 27-year-old has played all four infield spots as well as left field over 40 games at Triple-A this season while slashing .310/.456/.437 with two home runs, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 182 plate appearances. He could be an option at second base or third base for the Athletics after Gio Urshela injured his hamstring Thursday.