Logan Evans News: Dazzles in third win

Evans (3-1) allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out four over eight innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Nationals.

Evans' lone mistake was a solo home run by James Wood in the fourth inning. This was easily Evans' longest outing, and he was efficient too, throwing 65 of 88 pitches for strikes. Evans lowered his ERA to 2.83 with a 1.26 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 35 innings over six starts so far. With Bryce Miller (elbow) a possibility to return this weekend, the Mariners will likely be making a decision soon between Evans and Emerson Hancock for the last spot in the rotation until Logan Gilbert (elbow) is ready to return.