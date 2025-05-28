Logan Evans News: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Evans to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Evans turned in a 2.83 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 35 innings during his first six starts in a big-league uniform, though his 4.72 FIP indicates his performance hasn't been quite as impressive as his surface stats may suggest. He'll now head back to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for Jackson Kowar (elbow), who returned from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.