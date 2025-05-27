Logan Webb News: Fans 10 in loss
Webb (5-5) yielded three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings Tuesday, striking out 10 and taking a loss against Detroit.
Webb gave up a run in each of the first three frames but still delivered a strong fantasy performance. He reached double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season and first since April 18. Webb threw 64 of 104 pitches for strikes and generated a season-high 20 whiffs, including nine each with the changeup and sweeper. The veteran righty owns a 2.82 ERA with an impressive 84:17 K:BB through 73.1 innings. Webb has produced eight quality starts in 12 outings this season. He's currently slated to face the Padres at home next week.
