Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Louis Varland headshot

Louis Varland News: Continues success in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 11:01pm

Varland allowed a walk but no hits over a scoreless inning Friday against Kansas City. He has a 2.74 ERA and a 26:6 K:BB in 23 innings with eight holds this season.

Varland moved to the bullpen this spring and has become a key setup man for the Twins. He's on a streak of nine consecutive outings without allowing a run over 7.2 innings. The right-hander struggled last season as a starter in Triple-A with a 4.75 ERA, but he showed promise as a reliever in the majors in 2023 with a 1.50 ERA and a 17:1 K:BB in 12 innings.

Louis Varland
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now