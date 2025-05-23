Louis Varland News: Continues success in bullpen

Varland allowed a walk but no hits over a scoreless inning Friday against Kansas City. He has a 2.74 ERA and a 26:6 K:BB in 23 innings with eight holds this season.

Varland moved to the bullpen this spring and has become a key setup man for the Twins. He's on a streak of nine consecutive outings without allowing a run over 7.2 innings. The right-hander struggled last season as a starter in Triple-A with a 4.75 ERA, but he showed promise as a reliever in the majors in 2023 with a 1.50 ERA and a 17:1 K:BB in 12 innings.