Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Erceg headshot

Lucas Erceg Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Erceg was unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Reds due to an illness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Erceg's illness helps explain why he hasn't pitched since Saturday, especially since the Royals led by only two runs entering the eighth inning of Wednesday's contest but turned to John Schreiber rather than Erceg. The 30-year-old righty will have an extra day to recover during Kansas City's day off Thursday and could be back in action for the start of the weekend series against Detroit.

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now