Lucas Erceg Injury: Battling illness

Erceg was unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Reds due to an illness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Erceg's illness helps explain why he hasn't pitched since Saturday, especially since the Royals led by only two runs entering the eighth inning of Wednesday's contest but turned to John Schreiber rather than Erceg. The 30-year-old righty will have an extra day to recover during Kansas City's day off Thursday and could be back in action for the start of the weekend series against Detroit.