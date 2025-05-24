Luis Campusano News: Back in San Diego

The Padres recalled Campusano from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

With Jason Heyward (oblique) headed for the IL, Campusano will come up from the minors to fill the open spot on San Diego's bench. The 26-year-old backstop is 0-for-6 with four walks in the big leagues this season but has slashed .275/.370/.550 with three homers, nine RBI and five runs across 46 plate appearances since being sent down in early May.