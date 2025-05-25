Luis Castillo News: Delivers quality start

Castillo did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Houston. He allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.

Castillo coughed up a pair of runs in the third inning and one more in the sixth. He recorded his sixth quality start of the year and third in a row, but it wasn't a very efficient one. He threw a season-high 114 pitches (72 strikes) and worked around multiple threats. Castillo generated 14 whiffs, including eight with his fastball that averaged 96.4 mph. He's sporting a 3.32 ERA with a 50:21 K:BB through 62.1 frames. Castillo is lined up to face the Twins at home next weekend.