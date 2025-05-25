Fantasy Baseball
Luis Castillo headshot

Luis Castillo News: Delivers quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Castillo did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Houston. He allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.

Castillo coughed up a pair of runs in the third inning and one more in the sixth. He recorded his sixth quality start of the year and third in a row, but it wasn't a very efficient one. He threw a season-high 114 pitches (72 strikes) and worked around multiple threats. Castillo generated 14 whiffs, including eight with his fastball that averaged 96.4 mph. He's sporting a 3.32 ERA with a 50:21 K:BB through 62.1 frames. Castillo is lined up to face the Twins at home next weekend.

