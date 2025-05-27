Luis De Leon News: Back from IL

High-A Aberdeen reinstated De Leon (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday, freelance writer Steve Melewski reports.

The 22-year-old made four rehab appearances with Single-A Delmarva and is now ready to make his 2025 debut for Aberdeen. De Leon posted a 5.73 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 65:42 K:BB across 59.2 innings for Aberdeen last year, and he'll likely need improved results to have a chance of moving up to Double-A Bowie this summer.