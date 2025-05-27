Luis F. Castillo Injury: Yet to debut for new organization

Triple-A Norfolk placed Castillo on its 7-day injured list May 13 due to an unspecified injury.

After being acquired from the Mariners on May 7 and claiming a spot on the Orioles' 40-man roster, Castillo has yet to make his organizational debut. He may have gotten hurt during his final appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on May 3, though any potential injury didn't prevent him from passing a physical before the trade was made official. Once he's healthy, Castillo should occupy a spot in the Norfolk rotation.