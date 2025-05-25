Fantasy Baseball
Luis Garcia News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals included the left-handed-hitting Garcia in the lineup Saturday against Giants southpaw Kyle Harrison, but Garcia will take a seat for the series finale as San Francisco sends another lefty (Robbie Ray) to the bump. Nasim Nunez will get a start at the keystone in Garcia's stead.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
