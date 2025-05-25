Luis Garcia News: Idle against southpaw
Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
The Nationals included the left-handed-hitting Garcia in the lineup Saturday against Giants southpaw Kyle Harrison, but Garcia will take a seat for the series finale as San Francisco sends another lefty (Robbie Ray) to the bump. Nasim Nunez will get a start at the keystone in Garcia's stead.
