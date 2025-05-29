Fantasy Baseball
Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia News: Launches fifth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

The second baseman got Washington on the board by taking George Kirby deep in the second inning, one of four long balls on the night by the Nats. Garcia has found a groove at the plate since returning from paternity leave in mid-May, batting .281 (9-for-32) over his last nine games with two of his five homers on the season, as well as four doubles, five runs and seven RBI.

