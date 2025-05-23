Luis Garcia News: Swipes seventh bag
Garcia went 0-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning win over Atlanta.
The second baseman has gone 4-for-20 with a homer, a steal and six RBI in five games since rejoining the Nationals following a stint on the paternity list. Garcia's .222/.271/.346 slash line on the season is a far cry from the .282/.318/.444 line he delivered in a breakout 2024, but he's maintained some fantasy value with four homers, seven stolen bases, 19 RBI and 20 runs in 43 contests.
