Luis Gil Injury: Throws bullpen session

Gil (lat) threw a bullpen session Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the week that Gil would begin throwing off a mound Friday if he continued to progress well in his rehab, and it appears the 26-year-old righty is right on schedule. His first bullpen session since spring training saw him throw just 15 pitches, so he still has a long way to go before rejoining the Yankees' rotation. A return timeline may begin to emerge once he's cleared to resume facing hitters.