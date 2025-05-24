Luis Guerrero News: Returning to majors

The Red Sox recalled Guerrero from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Guerrero has appeared in three major-league games for the Red Sox this season and has tossed four scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out three batters without issuing a walk. He has a 4.91 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB across 18.1 innings in Triple-A this season. Guerrero will take the spot in the bullpen vacated by Sean Newcomb, who was designated for assignment by the Red Sox in a corresponding move.