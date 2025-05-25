Luis Guerrero News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Red Sox optioned Guerrero to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Guerrero was up with the big club for just one day and will be sent back to the minors after giving up an earned run on two hits and three walks over 1.1 innings out of the bullpen in the Red Sox's 2-1 loss to the Orioles on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader. Right-hander Zack Kelly was recalled from Triple-A to take Guerrero's spot on the bullpen.