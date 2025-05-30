Luis L. Ortiz News: Sharp in defeat

Ortiz (2-6) was hit with the loss Friday despite allowing just one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in a 4-1 loss against the Angels.

Ortiz probably deserved better after working through six innings and allowing just one run. The Guardians trailed 1-0 when he departed, and as a result, he gets tagged with the loss. It continues an unfortunate pattern for the 26-year-old, who has allowed three runs or fewer in four straight starts (2.86 ERA), but is 0-3 over that same timeframe.