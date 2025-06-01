Fantasy Baseball
Luis Matos headshot

Luis Matos News: Homers, steals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Matos went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Marlins.

Matos drew his first start since Monday and broke out of an 0-for-18 slump by giving the Giants a 4-0 lead with a 390-foot homer in the fourth inning. He later added a single and a stolen base in the ninth. Despite the encouraging performance, the 23-year-old owns an ugly .167/.211/.361 slash with four home runs, seven RBI, nine runs scored and two steals across just 76 plate appearances.

