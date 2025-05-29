Fantasy Baseball
Luis Mey News: Sent back to Louisville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

The Reds optioned Mey to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

After starting his MLB career with a 1.80 ERA and 0.90 WHIP through 10 innings, Mey has given up four earned runs in three frames across his last three appearances. He'll now head back to the minor leagues in order to right the ship, and the Reds will presumably make a corresponding addition to their bullpen ahead of Friday's series opener against the Cubs.

