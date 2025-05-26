Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Out of Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Rengifo is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Yankees on Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo -- who went 2-for-10 with an RBI during the Angels' three-game weekend series against the Marlins -- will begin Monday's game in the dugout while Kevin Newman starts at second base and bats ninth. Rengifo has a .472 OPS with one steal and four RBI in 66 plate appearances since the beginning of May.

Luis Rengifo
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now