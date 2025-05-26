Luis Rengifo News: Out of Monday's lineup

Rengifo is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Yankees on Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo -- who went 2-for-10 with an RBI during the Angels' three-game weekend series against the Marlins -- will begin Monday's game in the dugout while Kevin Newman starts at second base and bats ninth. Rengifo has a .472 OPS with one steal and four RBI in 66 plate appearances since the beginning of May.