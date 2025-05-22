Luis Urias News: Getting afternoon off

Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

Max Schuemann will get the nod at the keystone Thursday, but Urias had manned second base in each of the last six games and still appears to be the Athletics' preferred option at the position while Zack Gelof (wrist/rib) remains on the injured list. Since moving into an everyday role in late April, Urias has slashed .272/.358/.457 with five home runs and one stolen base in 28 games.