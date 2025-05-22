Fantasy Baseball
Luis Urias headshot

Luis Urias News: Getting afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

Max Schuemann will get the nod at the keystone Thursday, but Urias had manned second base in each of the last six games and still appears to be the Athletics' preferred option at the position while Zack Gelof (wrist/rib) remains on the injured list. Since moving into an everyday role in late April, Urias has slashed .272/.358/.457 with five home runs and one stolen base in 28 games.

Luis Urias
Sacramento Athletics
