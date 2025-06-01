Luke Holman Injury: Done for season

Single-A Daytona transferred Holman (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list to the full-season injured list May 20.

Holman was placed on the 7-day IL coming out of spring training, but the Reds provided no indication at the time that he was in danger of missing the rest of the season. Evidently, the 22-year-old righty didn't heal as quickly as anticipated and will now wind up missing the entire 2025 season. Holman has pitched just nine innings in the professional ranks since being drafted in 2024.