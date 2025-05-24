Luke Maile News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Maile cleared outright waivers and accepted his assignment to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Maile was DFA'd by the Royals this past Monday, but he'll remain in the organization after clearing waivers. He is slashing .286/.434/.381 with one steal, one homer and 10 RBI across 53 plate appearances in Triple-A this season. Maile made three major-league appearances for Kansas City in May, going 3-for-8 with a solo home run and an additional run across those outings.