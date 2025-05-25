Luke Weaver News: Escapes with save

Weaver picked up the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over Colorado, allowing one run on three hits with no strikeouts over one inning.

The Yankees had a two-run lead entering the bottom of the ninth, but Weaver nearly didn't make it out of the frame with the save. He allowed a solo homer to Mickey Moniak to begin the inning and had runners on first and second with one out before retiring Ezequiel Tovar and Hunter Goodman to end the game. Weaver hadn't allowed an earned run in his previous eight appearances, and he's now converted seven of his eight save chances.