Luke Weaver News: Snags seventh save

Weaver struck out one batter en route to picking up the save Thursday during a 1-0 victory over the Rangers,

Weaver has been lights-out through his first 21 appearances this season, surrendering just one total run in all of them. That continued Thursday as the 31-year-old needed just 10 pitches to notch his seventh save of the season in eight tries. It's a good thing he was so efficient considering he was called on in all three games in the series which likely makes him unavailable for the first game of the Rockies series Friday.