Lyon Richardson News: Bound for Triple-A
The Reds optioned Richardson to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
Cincinnati will announce a corresponding roster move Friday, when Hunter Greene (groin) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start the Reds' series opener versus the Cubs. Richardson has allowed just three runs (two earned) over 13.2 innings out of the Reds bullpen this season, although he struck out only seven batters.
