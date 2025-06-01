Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maikel Garcia headshot

Maikel Garcia Injury: Battling thumb issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Garcia was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers due to right thumb soreness.

Garcia was penciled in to make his 46th consecutive start but will instead step out of the starting nine due to the thumb injury. He'll have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery before Kansas City travels to St. Louis to begin a three-game series Tuesday. Jonathan India replaced Garcia in the lineup Sunday after originally being scheduled for a day off.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now