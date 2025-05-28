Maikel Garcia News: Extends hitting streak to 13 games

Garcia went 2-for-4 with one run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Garcia extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and it was the sixth time during this stretch that he recorded multiple knocks. Over his last 50 at-bats, the speedy infielder is hitting a scorching .380 with one homer, four doubles, eight RBI and six runs scored. Garcia has 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, and six stolen bases in the month of May as a key contributor in Kansas City's lineup.