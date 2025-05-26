Manny Machado News: Continues hot stretch with two XBH

Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a double in Sunday's 5-3 win against Atlanta.

Machado scored the first run of the game after doubling in the first inning and added a 352-foot solo shot in the eighth frame. After battling through an 0-for-15, four-game stretch in mid-May, the veteran third baseman has bounced back with four multi-hit efforts in his past five contests. During that span, Machado has collected two homers and two doubles along with three RBI while going 8-for-19.