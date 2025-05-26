Manny Machado News: Homers again Monday

Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Marlins.

Machado has six homers on the year, three of which he's hit over the last four games. The third baseman looks to be finding his power after hitting for a high average and little else in the early going. He's on a four-game RBI streak and has four multi-hit efforts across his last six contests. Machado is up to a .319/.391/.497 slash line through 52 games this season. He's added 24 RBI, 37 runs scored, 16 doubles and seven stolen bases.