Manny Machado News: Opens scoring with homer

Machado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Machado's homer opened the scoring in the first inning. He then restored the lead for the Padres during their rally in the seventh, supplying the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. His seven-game hitting streak ended Saturday, but the third baseman is 11-for-34 (.324) across his last nine contests, a span that has seen him hit four of his seven homers this year. He's added 27 RBI, 40 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 17 doubles and a .308/.373/.488 slash line through 57 games this season.